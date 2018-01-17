On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran, Vels Film International announced the launch of a new animated MGR film titled Kizhakku Africavil Raju. The late actor announced this action adventure back in the 1970s and it was scheduled to be shot around the world, but the film never materialised as he got busy with his political career.

Jointly produced by Prabhudeva Studios, the film written and directed by M Arulmurthy will see the late actor represented by an animated avatar. The film was jointly launched by Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Vairamuthu will write the songs and D Imman will compose the music for the project.