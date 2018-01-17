Ilaiyaraaja sings for Maari 2
Dhanush says he is thrilled that Ilaiyaraaja has sung for his upcoming film Maari 2 directed by Balaji Mohan. The actor, on Tuesday night, shared a bunch of photographs of himself along with the maestro at the music studio. “So happy to announce that the maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sang a song for Maari 2. What a delightful divine experience. We feel so blessed,” Dhanush captioned the image. Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas in important roles. This action-comedy film marks Balaji’s second collaboration with Dhanush after Maari. Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, will also be a part of this film.