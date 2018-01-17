CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush says he is thrilled that music-composer Ilaiyaraaja sang a song for the upcoming film "Maari 2".

Dhanush on Tuesday night shared a string of photographs of himself along with maestro from the music studio.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, "Maari 2" also stars Sai Pallavi. The Tamil action-comedy film marks Balaji's second collaboration with Dhanush after "Maari".

In "Maari", Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

So happy to announce that the maestro isaignani ilayaraja sir sang a song today for #maari2. What a delightful divine experience. We feel so blessed and super thrilled. @thisisysr @directormbalaji pic.twitter.com/6pNRj09aZ7 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 16, 2018

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will be part of "Maari 2". Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist.

