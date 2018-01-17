On Wednesday, Mohan Raja posted a selfie with Vijay, which is now doing the rounds on social media. His tweet read: “Met my ‘dear friend’ after a long time. Had a wonderful chat about everything we missed these days.” He also added that the actor was proud of Velaikkaran, and that it was one of the best moments for him as a filmmaker. Raja and Vijay have earlier worked together in Velayudham. In an interview with us, the director had expressed interest in working with him again in the future. Meanwhile, Vijay, who has Murugadoss’ film in the pipeline, is currently on a break.

