Sivakarthikeyan launched the title of Atharvaa’s next film, Boomerang, directed by Kannan of Ivan Thanthiran fame.

A source says, “It’s an out-and-out action venture with commercial elements. Atharvaa plays a boy-next-door who has a practical approach to life.” While Megha Akash plays the female lead, the film has music by Radhan, who composed music for Arjun Reddy.

The source adds, “We’ll be shooting in Tirunelveli and Chennai. We are looking to get it released during the summer holidays.”