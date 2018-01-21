Dinesh who was recently seen in Ulkuthu, is gearing up for the release of Annanuku Jai. Following that, he’ll be seen in a rural comic caper titled Kalavani Mapillai.

The latest member of the cast is Adhiti Menon of Pattadhaari fame, who has also been signed up for Prabhu Solomon’s Kumki 2.

Kalavani Mapillai will mark the directorial debut of Gandhi Manivasagam, the son of late filmmaker Manivasagam (of Periya Gounder Ponnu and Nadodi Mannan fame). The young director is also in charge of the story and screenplay.

The film is reportedly about the problems a man faces in order to get married to his girlfriend, despite having the approval of his parents. Raghunandhan is the composer of this film, whose shooting will commence from February first week.