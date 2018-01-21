Madhavan is excited about his web series Breathe, a psychological thriller, debuting on Amazon this week. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, and the actor in him is not afraid to experiment with roles or movies.

Heartthrob Madhavan’s appeal cuts across age groups and socio-economic gaps. Long considered a chocolate boy, the actor, instead of breaking hearts for the time being, is now all set to scare the hell out of you via his web series, Breathe. A trilingual (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) with eight episodes, Breathe will stream for members of Amazon Prime from January 26 onwards.

An actor who doesn’t shirk from taking the road less travelled, Maddy describes Breathe as the most exciting phase of his career. “Times are changing and so are people’s tastes in films, and what they consume. I am glad to be a part of this new revolution. This is where filmmakers will be telling their stories in the future,” he smiles.

Do you think actors are warming up to the idea of a web series?

I can’t speak for others, but I’ll tell you why I decided to do this. As a performer, I need to constantly reinvent myself to stay ahead of the curve. Films aren’t the ultimate source of entertainment any more. We have tele-series, web-series, reality shows and so on. Would you believe if I say only 2% of the audience watch movies in theatres? 3 Idiots, one of the highest grossing Bollywood films, managed to bring 2.2 crore people to the theatres. The population of India is estimated to be around 1.4 billion. But how many TV sets and smartphones do we have? How often do we access the internet? I am sure it’s more than people go the theatres. If we get at least 15% of the population to watch our content, it would be great.



So, cinema, in the conventional sense, is taking a back seat?

Of course. TV and digital platforms have become huge. They reach out to nine times the audience than films. Revenue-wise too, cinema scores less. But films still have the maximum impact. They give us recognition, fame, and fan-following. However, the digital medium provides scope for new content. Web series are already successful in the West.

What’s Breathe about?

It’s a psychological drama that deals with the lives of ordinary people who’re thrown into extraordinary circumstances. I play a single-parent (Danny Mascarenhas) of a six-year old, Josh, who suffers from lung failure. The web series captures my struggle to save my son. It’s bigger than any of my films, and is in a different format too.



How did you have to prepare for this format?

I think it was the first time I took notes to understand a character. Evlo azhudhen; enna expression-oda mudichen… I had to write down even the minute details. We didn’t shoot episode-wise. So, I’d often be in a different frame of mind the previous day, and returning to that scene from another scene was tough. Also, I was shooting for Vikram Vedha simultaneously. Breathe was also different because we shot with sync sound. I don’t get such opportunities in Tamil cinema. The novelty of the experience was extraordinary. I feel proud of myself. (grins) We’ve shot the series in 8K format, which gives you a better cinematic experience.

Did you have any reservations while accepting the role?

Honestly, I wasn’t keen initially. I was about to tell the director, Mayank, that I needed more time to think. But after listening to the first episode, I was moved. Vikram Malhotra (founder and CEO, Abundantia, the producer of the series) referred this to me, and made it seem interesting too. We have done some fantastic films in the north. Now, I thank god because he has given me the exact opportunity I was looking for.

You seem to be playing a menacing father in Breathe. Do such intense roles affect you on a personal level?

The romantic answer is yes, and the factual one, no. (Laughs) I don’t take myself seriously. And everyone knows I am not a method actor. But a part of my brain always thinks about my character and assesses the work that I do. That way, some kind of homework happens on a regular basis subconsciously.

How do you evaluate your career?

I am not a busy actor, and I don’t do many films. At this phase of life, I am enjoying whatever I do. I know of many actors who experiment but are scared of how it’s going to pan out. It’s all about how I am willing to change. The best aspect of the digital medium is that it allows a creator to tell his story the way he wants to, and there is no pressure of box office returns!



What’s next?

I have Sargunam’s film in the pipeline besides a biopic on a rocket scientist. A Vikram Vedha remake is in the cards too. Which language? In Hindi, for sure.

Breathe, a trilingual shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, will start streaming from Jan 26 on Amazon Prime