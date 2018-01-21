We had previously reported that the cast of Kaala had already commenced the dubbing for the film and the latest we hear is that Superstar Rajinikanth has now joined in to complete his portions at Chennai-based Knack Studios.

Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, Kaala, which will have Ranjith and Rajini collaborating once again after Kabali, features an ensemble cast that includes Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Sakshi Aggarwal and Samuthirakani.

The film was expected to release this summer but the change of release plans of Rajini’s other film 2.0 (directed by Shankar) has left the director looking for a new release date.

Director Pa Ranjith had recently said that the final copy of the Rajinikanth-starrer will be ready in the next two months and it is widely speculated that Ranjith and Rajini will team up for the third time for a political film.