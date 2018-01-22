Renowned author and screenwriter Jayamohan will pen Vijay’s next film with AR Murugadoss. Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, one of the year’s most anticipated films, too has Jayamohan sharing screenwriting credits with director Shankar.

Known for writing the scripts of Bala’s Naan Kadavul and Maniratnam’s Kadal, Jayamohan also wrote the screenplay for Kamal Haasan’s Paapanasam, the Tamil adaptation of Mohanlal’s Drishyam.

Vijay’s next, christened Thalapathy 62 by fans, was launched last Friday with the actor himself clapping the first shot of the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, the untitled project will have music by AR Rahman, marking the composer’s fourth collaboration with Vijay after Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, and Mersal. AR Murugadoss confirmed that the film will be released this Diwali.