Rumour has it that Malayalam film, Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan will be remade in Tamil, and that Nadirshah, who directed the original, will be helming the remake as well.

The latest we hear is that Sathyaraj and Vadivelu might star in it.

However, things are still in the nascent stages, says a source.

Reports also suggest that Dhanush is in talks to bag the remake rights of the film, and that he will be producing the Tamil remake (if it materialises), which will have Vijay TV fame Dheena in it. The latter was also seen in Pa Paandi.

According to sources, the director has been working on pre-production for quite some time now.