Savarakkaththi, starring directors Ram and Mysskin, is scheduled for release on February 9. The film has been in the news recently for being the first Mysskin-authored script to get a U-certificate from the censors.

Touted to be a laugh riot, the film, directed by long-time Mysskin associate, Aadhitya, is said to revolve around Ram, Mysskin and Poorna.The latest update we have is that there will be a sequel to the film and that it will be directed by Mysskin himself. Produced by Lone Wolf Productions, the film’s music will be by Arrol Correli who previously made music for the filmmaker’s Pisasu and Thupparivaalan.