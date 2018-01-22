Manimaran, who has directed films like Udhayam NH4, Poriyaalan and Pugazh, is working on his next, Sanga Thalaivan.

While Vetrimaaran is producing this film, Samuthirakani, VJ Ramya and Karunas play important roles in it.

According to sources, the story revolves around the life of handloom weavers, and Samuthirakani will apparently play a union leader.

We hear the film is based on a novel, Thariyudan, written by Bharathinathan.

Sources also add that Ramya will play the mother of a five-year-old in the film. However, official confirmation is awaited.