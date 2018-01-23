Suresh Chandra Menon, who was seen as a CBI officer in Thaana Serndha Koottam clarified on Facebook that he had actually dubbed for the entire film, but that it was re-dubbed and released with a new voice -- that of Gautham Menon.

Suresh also shared a sample video with his voice, along with a note that read: “I feel my own voice would have suited my role much better than the voice used now. Those who have seen the film, please give your feedback.”

When we reached him for comment, he was cautious. “It’s not that I am complaining. Many people asked me why I didn’t dub for my role. At the end of the day, it’s the director’s call.”

The actor-director, who made a comeback to Tamil cinema with Dulquer-starrer Solo, is also working on a sequel to his debut film, Pudhiya Mugam. “Things are in the nascent stages,” he says. Suresh is also a part of upcoming films like 4G, Junga and Kalidas.