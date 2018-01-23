Rumours were abuzz that Udhayanidhi Stalin would play the lead in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit, Happy Wedding. But the actor-producer dismisses those reports as false.

He tells CE, “The makers were in talks with me, and we took a picture. Somehow, it got leaked on social media. Since then, people have been under the impression that I’m doing the remake. But that’s not so; I’ve not doing the film.”