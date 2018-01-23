Reliable sources say director Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame met Vijay recently. This made everyone speculate that they may work together.

However, we hear that while Vijay, who liked the Karthi-starrer, is keen to join hands with the filmmaker, there is no certainty that the project will materialise. On the other hand, reports suggest Vinoth also met Suriya, though it’s not clear if they discussed an upcoming film.

The director was unavailable for comment.

Vijay currently has AR Murugadoss’ film in the pipeline.