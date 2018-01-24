CHENNAI: Director Arivazhagan of Kuttram 23 fame confirmed last year that he’d be doing a film with Nayanthara as well as with Malayalam actor Manju Warrier.

Putting an end to speculations that he’d pitched the same script to both of them, the director clarified with a tweet that read, “I want to make it clear that the script that I wrote for Nayanthara is a psychological thriller and not the script I spoke about to Manju Warrier earlier, which is a family thriller.”

Talking to CE about the projects, Arivazhagan says, “The Nayanthara-starrer is a script that requires a good production house, and we’re yet to zero in on one. The film will be a psychological thriller tailor-made for Nayanthara. I’ll reveal more about the film as we confirm the rest of the cast and crew. I also saw reports that the film will commence from February, but that’s not true either. As far as the other project is concerned, that’ll happen after the Nayanthara film but I can confirm the script is locked.”

