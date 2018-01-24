The songs of Vijay Antony-starrer Kaali, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, will be available for direct download from the actor’s official website, and for free.

Vijay had done the same for his previous outing, Annadurai. The actor-director has composed the music for the film himself.

A single from the film, Arumbey, was released by Anirudh yesterday. Kaali, bankrolled by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, is said to be a family entertainer. According to sources, Vijay will be seen in multiple roles in the film, which also stars Anjali, Sunainaa and Amritha.