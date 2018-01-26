Director Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth got its latest update yesterday. The film was supposed to get released on Republic Day, but due to post-production delays concerning the VFX work, the release had to be postponed.

However, the director has come out with a new update that is sure to please scores of eager fans. On Friday, Shankar tweeted, “Hi everyone, happy Republic Day. The teaser work of 2.0 is going in full swing at Mobscene, LA. It involves lot of CG, so once it is done, the teaser will be released.”

Said to be Asia’s costliest film till date, 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, and has music by AR Rahman. Speculations are rife that the film is being prepped for a grand 3D release on April 14, though there is no confirmation on this front.