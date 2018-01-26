With Nimir released just yesterday, there’s already news about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming project under PS Mithran’s direction. George C Williams, cinematographer of films such as Raja Rani, Kaththi, Naanum Rowdydhaan and Theri, has joined the crew of this yet-to-be titled film.

Talking about the latest inclusion, Mithran says, “All my films will have George in it. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised. We’re busy with the post-production work of Irumbu Thirai and following that we’ll commence the Udhay starrer.”

The film is expected to star Shraddha Srinath as the female lead.

Incidentally, PS Mithran and George have worked together in the yet-to-be-released Irumbu Thirai which stars Vishal, Samantha and Arjun Sarja. Meanwhile, Udhay will next work on Seenu Ramasamy’s Kanne Kalai Maane.