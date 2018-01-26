On Friday, Yuvan Shankar Raja announced that his next production venture will have him composing music with his father Ilaiyaraaja and brother Karthik Raja. This will be the first time the trio collaborate on a project.

The film titled Maamanithan, will star Vijay Sethupathi and will be directed by Seenu Ramasamy. This will be the composer’s second production after the yet-to-be-released Pyar Prema Kadhal, starring Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Harish Kalyan and Raiza.

Seenu Ramasamy, whose last directorial Dharma Durai got him rave reviews, will next be directing Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah in Kannae Kalai Maane. It is notable that Yuvan has composed the music for the director’s last two films.

Talking about Maamanithan, the filmmaker says, “I will get busy with it once Udhay’s film, which goes on the floors tomorrow, is wrapped up. Maamanithan will likely commence from April. It’ll be a story about a man who explores the vagaries of life. The film will be high on emotions and drama. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.”

He goes on to add, “I spent the whole of last year writing scripts and Yuvan came on board to produce this film after listening to the script. I would like to thank Yuvan and Vijay Sethupathi for making this film happen.”

It’s worth noting that Ilaiyaraaja was conferred the Padma Vibushan on Thursday.