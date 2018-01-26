The shooting of 'Nadodigal 2' directed by Samuthirakani with Sasikumar in the lead commenced yesterday. The film, which will be the duo’s second collaboration after 2011’s Poraali, has Anjali as the female lead and is expected to not be a sequel.

The film also features Athulya Ravi, Barani and Ganja Karuppu.

While the original, which enjoyed a successful run at the box office, was produced by S Michael Rayappan under the banner, Global Entertainer, the sequel is produced by Inspire Entertainment.

Nadodigal 2 will have music by Justin Prabhakaran.