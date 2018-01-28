There were rumours that Ahmed of Manithan fame is working on a Tamil remake of Akshay Kumar’s Baby with Jayam Ravi in the lead.

But the filmmaker clarifies it’s a fresh story, not a remake. Ahmed tells us, “I am still working on the script.

It’s an action drama, and I’ve not locked the final script yet. It’s too early to reveal more details. As of now, except Ravi, nobody has been finalised.” Ravi also has Adanga Maru and Sangamithra in his kitty.