Final schedule of Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' begins
By Express News Service | Published: 29th January 2018 09:53 PM |
Last Updated: 30th January 2018 10:27 AM | A+A A- |
Dulquer Salmaan is a busy man, who is juggling between the sets of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and the Savitri biopic, Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati). Now, the actor has kickstarted the last schedule of Kannum... in Chennai, after having shot in Delhi and Goa. According to our source, this will go on for a month.
"With this final schedule, it's going to be a wrap. There will be heroism in his character unlike his previous projects. We've also tried a different look for him," adds the source.
#KannumKannumKollaiyadithal started rolling 2nd schedule today @dulQuer @riturv #DesinghPeriyasamy @basil4u pic.twitter.com/aQYlJrUK8U— KM Bhaskaran (@iambhaskaran) January 29, 2018
Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, former assistant of Vijay Milton, the film has Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame playing the heroine. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has a travelogue with Ra Karthik, besides his debut Hindi film, Karwaan, in the pipeline.