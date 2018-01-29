Dulquer Salmaan is a busy man, who is juggling between the sets of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and the Savitri biopic, Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati). Now, the actor has kickstarted the last schedule of Kannum... in Chennai, after having shot in Delhi and Goa. According to our source, this will go on for a month.

"With this final schedule, it's going to be a wrap. There will be heroism in his character unlike his previous projects. We've also tried a different look for him," adds the source.

Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, former assistant of Vijay Milton, the film has Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame playing the heroine. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has a travelogue with Ra Karthik, besides his debut Hindi film, Karwaan, in the pipeline.