We had told you that Dulquer Salmaan was juggling between working on Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and the Savitri biopic, Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati). Now, the actor has kickstarted the last schedule of Kannum... in Chennai, after having shot in Delhi and Goa. According to our source, this will go on for a month. “With this final schedule, it’s going to be a wrap. There will be heroism in his character unlike in his previous projects. We’ve also tried a different look,” adds the source. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the film has Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame playing the heroine. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has a travelogue with Ra Karthik, besides his debut Hindi film, Karwaan, in the pipeline.

