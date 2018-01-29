Director Suseenthiran made his entry into Tamil cinema back in 2009 with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Monday and observed that his first day of shoot as an actor for Suttupidika Utharavu is the same as the day Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu released.

“January 29 — a memorable day in my lifetime. My first film release date. Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu — my debut film got released on 29th Jan 2009. Completing nine years today. Another new journey. On the very same January 29, my first day as an actor. Suttupidika Utharavu movie shoot begins. Truly nostalgic,” he said.

The director also posted a picture from the sets of Suttupidika Utharavu, which is directed by Ramprakash Rayappa of Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and Pokkiri Raja fame. The film also stars Mysskin and Vikranth. PK Ram Mohan of Kalpatharu Pictures is producing this thriller.On the directorial front, Suseenthiran has Angelina and Genius in different stages of production.