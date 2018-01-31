Akshay Kumar will be reprising Raghava Lawrence’s role in the Hindi remake of Kanchana, the second part of the Muni franchise.

Sources say that the Bollywood actor had expressed his interest in remaking the film in the north, and Lawrence is working on the script to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi audience.

Akshay Kumar has, in the past, remade successful Tamil films in Hindi, including Pammal K Sambantham (Kambakkht Ishq), Thuppakki (Holiday) and Siruthai (Rowdy Rathore).