Ever since Indian 2 was announced, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. Earlier, it was said that Dil Raju would be producing the Kamal Haasan-starrer, and eventually, reports were doing the rounds that Lyca Productions took over.

The latest information is that Nayanthara is being considered for the film. Though there is no official confirmation yet, if this materialises, it will be the first time Nayanthara will be paired opposite Kamal.

Last week, director Shankar shared a video on his Twitter page showing a promotional hot air balloon flown over Taiwan, hinting at the beginning of Indian 2.

Meanwhile, we hear this film may take more time to commence because 2.0 is getting postponed once again, and will likely not be released by April. Indian 2 was announced at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1.

As of now, rumours suggest that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for the film, which will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. We also hear that Vadivelu might be a part of the project, which will mark a collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Shankar after two decades.