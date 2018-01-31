Mani Seiyon, who directed Sibiraj’s Kattappava Kanom, is in talks with Jayam Ravi for an untitled project. Sources hint that the film could be a remake.

A source close to the actor says, “Things are in the nascent stages, and Ravi is yet to sign on the dotted line.

He’s already busy with multiple projects including Adanga Maru and Sangamithra, besides Ahmed’s film. He’s trying his best to squeeze in the dates.”

Ravi is also said to be teaming up with Mohan Raja for his 25th project.