Popular Dubsmash girl Mirnalini Ravi has completed shooting for Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Aaranya Kaandam fame.

While the actor wasn’t willing to reveal more information about her role, she says, “It’s going to be an interesting one, and it was terrific working with the filmmaker.” Her portions were reportedly shot in Chennai.

Though Mirnalini has already done a film called Nagal, “Super Deluxe will be releasing first,” she tells us.

Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a transgender person named ‘Shilpa’ in this film that also stars Fahadh Faasil, Samantha, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan and Gayathrie in pivotal roles. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.