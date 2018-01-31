The team of Suriya 36, after a brief schedule in Chennai, will start the second one in Thanjavur. Sources say, the film’s two female leads — Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi — will be present for this schedule, which is expected to start by mid-February.

Produced by SR Prabhu, this untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual is directed by Selvaraghavan. While Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, Sivakumar Vijayan of Iraivi fame is on board as the cinematographer. It looks like the makers are planning to release this film for Diwali.