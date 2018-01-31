Peranbu premieres at IFFR
By Express News Service | Published: 31st January 2018 11:21 PM |
Last Updated: 01st February 2018 05:17 AM
Peranbu, directed by Ram, had its world premiere at the 47th International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2018 recently.
According to sources, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual traces the life of a man and the bond he shares with his differently-abled daughter.
The film will feature Mammootty in the role of a middle-class father who works as a taxi driver in a foreign country.
Also starring Anjali (of Balloon fame), Anjali Ameer and Sadhana (who was seen in Thanga Meenkal), the makers are planning to get a theatrical release this year.