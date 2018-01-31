Peranbu, directed by Ram, had its world premiere at the 47th International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2018 recently.

According to sources, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual traces the life of a man and the bond he shares with his differently-abled daughter.

The film will feature Mammootty in the role of a middle-class father who works as a taxi driver in a foreign country.

Also starring Anjali (of Balloon fame), Anjali Ameer and Sadhana (who was seen in Thanga Meenkal), the makers are planning to get a theatrical release this year.