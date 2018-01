Sarath Kumar and A Venkatesh, who’s directed the actor in films like Aai, Sandamarutham, Mahaprabhu and Chanakya, are teaming up for Paamban.

Sarath Kumar says, “It will be a one-of-a-kind project with commercial elements. I play a young, dynamic guy, and there’s also a reason why I’m seen as a snake charmer in the posters. We’ve started recording songs from yesterday.”

Music director Sri (formerly known as Srikanth Deva) has been roped in to work on this film. —