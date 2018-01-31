Shirish, who’s awaiting the release of the rural comedy, Pistha, has completed a photo shoot at MGR Film Institute for his next film.

The actor tells us, “The official announcement will be out on Valentine’s Day. It’s half romcom, and half adult-comedy. I play the lead, a loverboy, and it’s going to be a multi-starrer.

It’s also a film from a big banner.” Shirish adds that post-Metro, he has been getting interesting offers. “Metro was a crime thriller, and Pistha will be different from my previous films.

It’s a commercial outing. Likewise, my new project will show me differently.”