Shirish plays a ‘loverboy’ in next
By S Subhakeerthana | Express News Service | Published: 31st January 2018 11:19 PM |
Last Updated: 01st February 2018 05:17 AM | A+A A- |
Shirish, who’s awaiting the release of the rural comedy, Pistha, has completed a photo shoot at MGR Film Institute for his next film.
The actor tells us, “The official announcement will be out on Valentine’s Day. It’s half romcom, and half adult-comedy. I play the lead, a loverboy, and it’s going to be a multi-starrer.
It’s also a film from a big banner.” Shirish adds that post-Metro, he has been getting interesting offers. “Metro was a crime thriller, and Pistha will be different from my previous films.
It’s a commercial outing. Likewise, my new project will show me differently.”