Music composers Vivek Siva-Mervin Solomon: None the worse after 'Mohini'

K Sudha By

Express News Service

After the phenomenal success of their music for Gulaebaghavali, the Vivek Siva-Mervin Solomon composer duo provided the songs for the recently released Trisha-starrer, Mohini.

With the film panned by critics, the duo says they have learned to accept it and move on. “We earlier worked on Dora, which was also a horror film. So we consciously did our best to avoid any repetition here. Also, Mohini’s album had a decent reach, especially evident in the reception of the YouTube La Melam track,” they add.

The duo, who had met in a band and become thick friends, recently composed their first single as part of the Madras Gig. The single Orasaadha is a four-minute track about a youngster’s first crush. “There is always a gap between film projects, so we decided to work on this.”

Vivek’s forte is Carnatic music, while Mervin is at home with western music. “The blend of our sensibilities seems to have gone down well with our fans, who have been following us since the Vadacurry days.”

Asked for their pick from the five albums they’ve worked on so far, the duo say it has to be Gulaebaghavalli. “Seldom do you find all the songs in an album striking a chord with the audience. It’s a pity that Mohini hasn’t had such a reception, but all we can do is shrug it off and hope that our next album does better.” Speaking of the next project, talks are apparently already on for it, but the duo say they prefer to leave it up to the production house to make the announcement about it once everything is finalised.