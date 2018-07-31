Radha Mohan’s next is 60 Vayadhu Maaniram

Gopinath Rajendran By

With the shooting of Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi starring Jyothika wrapped up and the film scheduled for release on October 18, Kalaippuli S Thanu has announced that another project of the filmmaker for his banner, V Creations, will be hitting the screens this month.

Titled 60 Vayadhu Maaniram, the film stars Prakash Raj and Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

Director Radha Mohan says, “It’s about the relationship between a father and son and the generation gap between them. Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj play the father and son roles, respectively, while Indhuja plays the female lead. The film was shot completely in Chennai and will be released this month.

What’s interesting is, this is the first time I’m working with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.” Also starring Samuthirakani, Kumaravel, Sharath, Mohan Ram, Bharath Reddy and Madhumitha, the film is said to be the Tamil remake of the Kannada film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. It is notable that the remake rights for the Kannada film were bought by Prakash Raj in 2016.