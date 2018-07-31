Home Entertainment Tamil

Radha Mohan’s next is 60 Vayadhu Maaniram

Titled 60 Vayadhu Maaniram, the film stars Prakash Raj and Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

Published: 31st July 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Radha Mohan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

With the shooting of Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi starring Jyothika wrapped up and the film scheduled for release on October 18, Kalaippuli S Thanu has announced that another project of the filmmaker for his banner, V Creations, will be hitting the screens this month.

Titled 60 Vayadhu Maaniram, the film stars Prakash Raj and Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

Director Radha Mohan says, “It’s about the relationship between a father and son and the generation gap between them. Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj play the father and son roles, respectively, while Indhuja plays the female lead. The film was shot completely in Chennai and will be released this month.

What’s interesting is, this is the first time I’m working with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.” Also starring Samuthirakani, Kumaravel, Sharath, Mohan Ram, Bharath Reddy and Madhumitha, the film is said to be the Tamil remake of the Kannada film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. It is notable that the remake rights for the Kannada film were bought by Prakash Raj in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century