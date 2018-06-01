Home Entertainment Tamil

‘Gautham Menon takes great care of us’

This weekly column brings to you a promising assistant director, and their aspirations

Published: 01st June 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Swetha Visvanathan with Gautham Menon

By S Naagarajan
Express News Service

Why filmmaking?
Writing has always fascinated me. Gautham’s films have always stood out from those made by others, thanks to the way he writes his characters. They are people everyone can relate to and often, be inspired by.

It was after watching Vaaranam Aayiram that I got interested in filmmaking. I couldn’t begin pursuing it as a career immediately though. I joined a company after my post graduation, but sometime later, when I came upon an opportunity to work with Gautham,  I instantly took it up.  

What do you like about working with him?
I love how he takes care of his directorial team. He is also very approachable; anyone amongst us can talk to him and convey our suggestions. I think it’s because he has been an assistant director himself, but I have never seen him lose cool even when things go wrong.
 
What have you learned about films from him?
Spontaneity. This is the one thing that every aspiring filmmaker needs to learn. To spontaneously react to situations, and cope with any deviations to the original plan.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have done as an AD?
When I disclosed to Gautham my plans of making an independent film, Porkkanamaai Arpudhamaai, he was very excited for me. He was genuinely happy about me making a mark on my own and even gave me a word of advice. He wished me luck for the shoot, and told me that whatever happens, I should never forget to relish the process of filmmaking.  

What’s one area of filmmaking that you were having a tough time with, but are better at now?
I initially had a tough time with post-production. Writing and screenplay were areas I was already familiar with, but post-production was entirely new, and seemed like a Herculean task initially. But as I gained experience, I realised that it is not as difficult as it looks from the outside.

Have you ever been star-struck?
I was star-struck by Vikram, but he is extremely friendly and one of the most down-to-earth stars. A lot of times, he has initiated conversations with the assistant directors and has always showed interest in what we have to say.

What do you think you can bring to Tamil cinema if given an opportunity to direct?
I would like to simultaneously provide content for different mediums and for different platforms like Netflix, Prime and others. Digital platforms are growing at an exponential rate and it is the next big bubble. Yet, it is still something that we have not extensively explored.

What are your future projects?
I’ve written a coming-of-age story of a girl, and also a sci-fi script.

If filmmaking doesn’t work out, what then?
I have not thought about it, but I guess I would probably set up a restaurant?

Swetha Visvanathan
Directors worked with
Gautham Vasudev Menon
 Films worked with
Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Dhruva Natchathiram
Main responsibilities
 Costumes, artiste management and coordination between various departments

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence