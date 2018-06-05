Home Entertainment Tamil

The Srushti Dange interview: 'How many Tamil films have a single heroine?'

Kalakoothu may have garnered mixed reviews but Srushti Dange’s performance in the film was unanimously appreciated.

Published: 05th June 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2018 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Srushti Dange.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Kalakkoothu may have garnered mixed reviews but Srushti Dange’s performance in the film was unanimously appreciated. “The response has been really good and even friends who don’t speak Tamil loved the songs and complimented me for having chosen such a role,” says Srushti, who goes off on a tangent to express her hope that I won’t ask her the same questions that most journalists do.

One, she says, is asking her why she plays women who break up with the hero. “I’m tired of answering that. Films should be seen for what they are, and must not be compared with other work,” she says. And of course, she didn’t sign the film because she gets to ‘breakup with the hero’. “The film, while about family and friendship, is actually about sacrifice. Everyone in the film loses something, and my character chooses her parents over her lover.”

Another question she hates answering is why she picks multi-starrers. “Tell me. Today, how many Tamil films have just a single heroine? Three-fourths of all films have two heroines. You know who I’m talking about,” she says. “Despite Kaalakoothu being a multi-starrer, I would defend myself by pointing out that I got a good role. People are saying I did a good job. I want my film to be the winner too — not just my character.”

Kaalakoothu’s release may have been delayed, but that’s nothing in comparison to the years of delay her upcoming Pottu has faced. She says such delays affect both the artistes and the film itself. “I agree with what Kalaiyarasan said in a recent interview. ‘It was hard to get films earlier. Now it’s hard to get them released.’ But what can we do?” asks Srushti.

In Pottu which stars Bharath, she plays a lively character who doesn’t want to be a doctor but ends up being one. “I play Bharath’s girlfriend. It’s a commercial film with horror and thriller elements in it.” She last played a doctor in the 2016 Vijay Sethupathi-starrer, Dharmadurai. “But in this film, I’m a stupid doctor (laughs).  There’s ample scope for humour. There’s one scene in which I’m asked to go to a morgue and I refuse. It’s quite funny,” says Srushti.

The actress is also a part of Kathir’s Sathru and Cheran’s Rajavukku Check. “I’ve completed Sathru and Cheran sir’s film has one more week of filming left. Sathru should hit the screens in July,” she says. “It’s a serious cop drama and I play Kathir’s fiancée.” Rajavukku Check, she recalls, left her in tears. “It’s a story that rings very real, and is about how women are portrayed in our country. Every day, we hear news about women being in trouble and Rajavukku Check throws light on one such issue. I was moved to tears by one scene,” she says.

Srushti who also has a Telugu film, Wife of Ram, in her kitty. “I have dubbed for myself. I try to do that in Tamil as well — right from 2015. I wanted to dub in Dharmadurai but because of the Madurai dialect, it didn’t work. I’ll keep trying,” says Srushti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srushti Dange Pottu wife of Ram Dharmadhurai Kalakkoothu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp