Ike to direct MR Radha biopic

Filmmaker Ike, who made his directorial debut with last year’s Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, has confirmed that his next project will be a biopic on yesteryear actor MR Radha.

Filmmaker Ike.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Ike, who has previously assisted Kamal Haasan and Priyadarshan, is the grandson of the veteran actor.

Speaking to CE, the director says, “It’s too early to talk about the project. We’re working on the pre-production and are getting people on board. I tweeted that we’re doing this film as it was my grandfather’s death anniversary on Monday. We will soon be coming out with the first look, which will reveal the cast, crew and title.”

The young director also had another reason for announcing the film so early.

“We heard that some others were planning to do a biopic on him, but I didn’t want amateurs who don’t know much about him working on such a film. I don’t want him to be shown in a bad light as he’s not a bad person. I also wanted to show the villain as the hero. His life was filled with many elements which will make for a very interesting film.”

