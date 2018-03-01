Fans of actor Rajinikanth will have to wait one more day to watch the teaser of the Superstar's next release Kaala.

The teaser of Kaala, which is produced by actor-director Dhanush's Wunderbar Studios was scheduled to be released on March 1. However, Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that the teaser release has been postponed to March 2 due to the demise of Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya.

Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 28, 2018

Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal (82), the 69th Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham passed away on Wednesday reportedly after a cardiac arrest. Many film industry personalities and politicians including Prime Minister Modi and President Ramnath Kovind have condoled the demise of Jayendra Saraswathi. His last rites will begin at 8 AM on Thursday.

Kaala starring Superstar Rajinikanth has been directed by Pa. Ranjith. This is their second collaboration after the blockbuster hit Kabali in 2016 and Rajinikanth's first release post the announcement of his political entry.



