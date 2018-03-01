CHENNAI: The tiff between film financiers and digital service providers over the latter's print fee, intensified in Tamil Nadu with the Producers' Council going ahead with its decision not to release any new films from today.

Tamil Film Producers' Council and the Digital Service Providers (DSPs) are up in arms over the pricing of the Digital Print Fee.

Theatre owners who do not have their own projectors hire them from digital service providers and pay a 'Digital Print Fee'.

The Film Producers' Council alleged that they are forced to pay the fee instead of theatre owners paying it.

At a meeting held yesterday, it was decided to go ahead with the earlier move to not release any new films from today (March 1) as the talks with digital service providers remained "inconclusive," a release from Tamil Film Producers' Council said.

The Council during the meeting also sought the state government's intervention in the matter.

It was also decided at the meeting that there would not be any further talks with DSPs and a Committee would be formed to discuss with the theatre owners.

The Council also warned of taking disciplinary action against those producers who violate the decision taken by the Council.

It was also agreed during the meeting that new movies would get released only in theatres which have their own projectors.

Tamil Film Producers' Council also sought the support of other film associations and agencies including South Indian Film Chamber, Tamil Film Directors' Association, South Indian Artists' Association, the release added.

The TFPC had claimed it had made representations in person and through written communication to DSPs seeking lowering of the rates but "to no avail.