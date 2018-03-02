We had told you filmmaker Rambala was making a sequel to the 2016 horror comedy, Dhilluku Dhuddu. The film went on the floors in Hyderabad on Thursday, and lead actor Santhanam shared a picture from the sets on Twitter.

While Deepti Sati, who’s known for her work in Malayalam films like Pullikkaran Staraa and Solo, will be the heroine, the team is currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Sources say the shooting in this schedule will take place over the next 15 days.

Rambala is also simultaneously directing a rom-com titled Daavu with Chandran in the lead.

Another film whose shooting began recently is Varma, Bala’s remake of Arjun Reddy. The film is being shot in Kathmandu.

While Vikram’s son Dhruv makes his debut with this film, there’s no official confirmation yet about the heroine. Shriya Sharma, who appeared as a child artiste in Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is apparently one of the many names being considered for the role. Raju Murugan of Joker fame has been signed on to pen the dialogues for this film.