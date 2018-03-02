Mehreen, the heroine for Anand Shankar’s next?
By Express News Service | Published: 02nd March 2018 10:30 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 05:07 AM | A+A A- |
Rumour has it that Mehreen Pirzada of Phillauri fame has been approached by Anand Shankar for his next, starring Vijay Devarakonda in the lead.
A source close to the actor says, “Talks are on, but she hasn’t confirmed yet.” Also, it’s being said this will be a romantic drama.
Expected to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, this untitled project is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under his banner, Studio Green.
Santhana Krishnan Ravi Chandran, son of ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, has been roped in as the cameraman.