Rumour has it that Mehreen Pirzada of Phillauri fame has been approached by Anand Shankar for his next, starring Vijay Devarakonda in the lead.

A source close to the actor says, “Talks are on, but she hasn’t confirmed yet.” Also, it’s being said this will be a romantic drama.

Expected to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, this untitled project is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under his banner, Studio Green.

Santhana Krishnan Ravi Chandran, son of ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, has been roped in as the cameraman.