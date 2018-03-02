The much awaited teaser of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has released and the superstar's fans are going gaga over it.

The teaser features Rajinkanth in a Black shirt and dhoti avatar with a voiceover explaining the meaning of the word 'Kaala'. The superstar is also seen is a few action sequences and uttering punch verses. Nana Patekar, who reportedly plays the antagonist in the movie, as opposed to Rajini is seen in full white. The teaser also has glimpses of the other actors like Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Samuthrakani who star in the movie.

Kaala has been directed by Pa Ranjith with whom Rajinikanth had delivered the blockbuster Kabali.

WATCH THE TEASER OF RAJINIKANTH'S KAALA:

Kabali's teaser had a massive reach creating youtube records at the time with the 'Neruppu Da' soundtrack by Santosh Narayanan becoming a rage among youngsters. Kaala will hope to recreate the magic with the successful crew joining hands again.

The teaser of Kaala was initially scheduled to get released on March 1. However, the release was postponed due to the demise of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the 69th Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

Kaala is scheduled to release on April 27.