MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi says it is her privilege to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth.



The makers of 'Kaala' released the film's trailer on Thursday in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.



While talking about her experience working with Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar, Huma said, "This was the first time I worked with Rajini and Nana Sir and they are wonderful actors. Rajini Sir is the biggest superstar ever to be in the industry and it's my privilege to share screen space with him."



Huma was speaking on the sidelines of Zoom Holi Party on Friday. Some of the other actors present at the event were Urvashi Rautela, Manish Paul, Manjari Phadnis and Saqib Saleem.



when asked to comment on the trailer's response, Huma said, "I'm very happy. I feel blessed for the love that the fans have shown."



Speaking of Holi, the 'Ek This Dayan' actor said, "We all have been playing Holi since we were kids. We have to be careful because now we shoot right after the celebrations."