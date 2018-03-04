Karthi and Rakul Preet who were seen together in Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, will team up once again for an untitled project, directed by newbie Rajath Ravishankar, a former associate of Anurag Kashyap.

Touted to be a love story with loads of entertainment and action, Karthik, who was seen latest in Thaana Serndha Koottam, has been roped in for a cameo. The makers had released a statement recently saying the shooting will commence from March 8 in Chennai.

For subsequent schedules, the team will also head to Europe, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the Himalayas.

Other supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Renuka, and others. This yet-to-be-titled venture, jointly bankrolled by Prince Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, has Harris Jayaraj on music, and Velraj on camera.