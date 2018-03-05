Natty of Sathuranga Vettai fame will be doing a film with Rahman who made heads turn with his performance in Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. The film, directed by newbie Jegan Rajshekar is a thriller. Natty says, “The film is about the happenings of one day involving a powerful man and an average person. What will the latter do when he gets thrown into an extraordinary situation? It’s a very interesting plot and the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.”

The shooting for this untitled project will commence from the first week of April. Natty, whose next release, as a cameraman, will be Chal Mohana Ranga, also adds, “I’m planning to do at least three films this year and they’ll all be of different genres.”