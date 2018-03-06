Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar who's playing thevillain in Rajinikanth's Kaala completed dubbing his portions on Tuesday. The actor, who made hisTamil debut in 2008 with Bommalattam, has dubbed for both the Tamil and Hindi versions of the Kaala.

Nana Patekar

Though this is the actor'ssecond Tamil film, this will be the first time he has dubbing for himself in Tamil. In Bommalattam, his part was dubbed by actor Nizhalgal Ravi.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush, Kaala's teaser was released on March 1, and is still trending on YouTube in the number 1 position.

The teaser which opens with the shot of Nana Patekar asking "Kaala, kaisa naam hai re?" has the superstar in all his glory.

Also starring Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao and Huma Qureshi, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 27.