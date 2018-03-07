Julie, of Jallikattu protest fame, who gained popularity by participating in Bigg Boss Tamil, will be playing late medical aspirant Anitha in an upcoming biopic titled Dr S Anitha, MBBS. Julie was last seen in a cameo in Vemal’s Mannar Vagaiyara and will be making her debut in a lead role in a film titled Uthami.

The first look poster of Dr S Anitha, MBBS, bankrolled by RJ Pictures, was launched on social media platforms on Monday. The story of the film will be based on the life of Anitha, a student from Ariyalur,whose fight against the NEET exam, and subsequent suicide, created huge ripples among the student fraternity.