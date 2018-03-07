Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was lauded for his seasoned performance in Nimir, will playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film directed by debutant Enoc Able, a former assistant of Atlee. The actor will be working on this project after completing Seenu Ramasamy’s Kanne Kalimaane. Reportedly, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Indhuja have been roped in to play the female leads in this film. The makers of the film are said to be on the hunt for one more actor to play the third heroine.

While the genre of the film is yet to be disclosed, it is touted to be ‘very different’ from Udhay’s previous projects. It is notable that Priya Bhavani Shankar and Indhuja both made their onscreen debut together in last year’s romantic musical, Meyaadha Maan, and that their performances were well-received.The film’s crew plan to commence shooting from April and are expected to come out with an official announcement regarding the cast and crew of the project soon.