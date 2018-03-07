After a gap of seven years, Mamta Mohandas is back in Tamil cinema, and has started shooting for a film titled Oomai Vizhigal.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2012 action film, Thadaiyara Thaakka, will be paired opposite Prabhudheva in the upcoming film.

She took to her Instagram profile and shared an image with Prabhudheva, also clarifying that the film is not a remake of the 1986 film of the same name. According to reports, the project has gone on the floors in Ooty.

Mamta, who was last seen in the Malayalam film, Carbon, alongside Fahadh Faasil, has also signed her next in the same language opposite Asif Ali.

The film, titled Vijay Superum Paurnamiyum, is being directed by Jis Joy.